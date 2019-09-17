Multiple shots fired at Beausejour home, say RCMP

Police are investigating after a home in Beausejour was shot up over the weekend.

RCMP were called to the house on 2nd Street North around 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found damage to the front living room window, front door, as well as the homes exterior siding.

They say numerous bullet casings were found on the street in front of the home.

No one was injured and police believe the home was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-268-2612 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

