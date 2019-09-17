Crime
September 17, 2019 4:58 pm
Updated: September 17, 2019 5:01 pm

Justice lifts portions of publication ban in Sagmoen court case

By Online Journalist  Global News

Curtis Sagmoen waves at reporters as he leaves the Vernon courthouse on Monday., Sept. 9, 2019.

Global News
Portions of a publication ban have been lifted in the trial involving Curtis Sagmoen.

On Tuesday morning at Vernon Supreme Court, Justice Alison Beames lifted part of the ban.

Beames ruled that certain exhibits could be released, including key video evidence of Sagmoen’s police interrogation and photographs of evidence found at the crime scene.

Sagmoen is accused of pulling a gun on a sex-trade worker in the North Okanagan in August 2017.

Sagmoen has pleaded not guilty to five charges.

The trial began Monday, Sept. 9, with Crown and defence jointly asking for a publication ban.

The ban was challenged by Global News and CBC. Beames agreed with the challenge, but only somewhat and put conditions on what could and could not be accessed.

