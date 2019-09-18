History of the ’90s podcast: Looking back at the Girl Power phenomenon

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at Girl Power, a 90’s phenomenon that introduced a generation of young girls to feminism and empowerment.

READ MORE: TLC, Destiny’s Child and The Spice Girls top Billboard’s list of greatest girl group songs

If you think of the Spice Girls when you hear Girl Power, you’re not wrong.

But before the Spice Girls were kicking it for the girls with hit songs like “Wannabe,” the Riot GRRL movement of the Pacific Northwest was also blazing a trail for young women.

READ MORE: Edmonton dancer in Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ remake promotes women’s rights

We’ll talk to authors Alison Yarrow and Anne T. Donahue as we track the Girl Power movement from Riot Grrl to the Spice Girls and try to understand how it impacted music and society in the ’90s and today.

WATCH: (Nov. 12, 2018) Spice Girls add more dates to their reunion tour

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guest:

Anne T. Donahue

Twitter: @annetdonahue

Instagram: @annetdonahue

Allison Yarrow, author of 90s Bitch: Media, Culture and the Failed Equality Promise of Gender Equality

Twitter: @Aliyarrow

Instagram: @Aliyarrow

We LOVE that you are loving the “History of the 90s” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.