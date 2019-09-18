Entertainment
September 18, 2019 6:00 am

History of the ’90s podcast: Looking back at the Girl Power phenomenon

By Global News

British all-girl singing group the Spice Girls at the Brit Awards, where they won in the Best Video and Best Single categories, 24th February 1997. Left to right; Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Adams (later Beckham), aka. Sporty, Baby, Scary, Ginger and Posh, respectively.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at Girl Power, a 90’s phenomenon that introduced a generation of young girls to feminism and empowerment.

READ MORE: TLC, Destiny’s Child and The Spice Girls top Billboard’s list of greatest girl group songs


Story continues below

If you think of the Spice Girls when you hear Girl Power, you’re not wrong.

But before the Spice Girls were kicking it for the girls with hit songs like “Wannabe,” the Riot GRRL movement of the Pacific Northwest was also blazing a trail for young women.

READ MORE: Edmonton dancer in Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ remake promotes women’s rights

We’ll talk to authors Alison Yarrow and Anne T. Donahue as we track the Girl Power movement from Riot Grrl to the Spice Girls and try to understand how it impacted music and society in the ’90s and today.

WATCH: (Nov. 12, 2018) Spice Girls add more dates to their reunion tour

