Entertainment
September 15, 2019 9:56 pm

The Cars frontman Rick Ocasek found dead in New York apartment: police

By Staff The Associated Press

In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Ric Ocasek, from the Cars, performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/David Richard, File)
A A

Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a Manhattan apartment.

The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included “Just What I Needed,” ”Shake It Up“ and ”Drive.“ The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for “Drive.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Music Ric Ocasek
Ric Ocasek
Ric Ocasek dead
The Cars
The Cars frontman dead
The Cars Ric Ocasek
The Cars Ric Ocasek Dead

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.