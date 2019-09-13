London police looking for suspects after reports of gunfire

Police are asking for the public’s help as part of an investigation into gunshots in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Springbank Drive.

Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10:40 p.m. on September 4.

Officers located evidence that a firearm had been discharged several times but they were not able to locate a suspect at the time.

There are no injures reported and no damage found, but a black car and beige pickup truck were seen leaving the area immediately after the gunshots.

Police says the car travelled south on Greenwood Avenue and the pickup truck travelled eastbound on Springbank Drive.

They are asking for help identifying the pickup truck involved in the incident.

The truck is described as a two-door extended cab Ford F150 with running boards and a metal toolbox in the truck bed.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

