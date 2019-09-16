Those Old Radio Shows September 20-21

Friday, Sept. 20:

Hour 1: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Gold Rush Matter; Our Miss Brooks – Elephant Mascot

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Stage Door

Hour 3: Haunting Hour – Ptolomey’s Grave; Nick Carter, Master Detective – Death in the Pines

Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Hanging Man; 21st Precinct – Case of the Basket

Saturday, Sept. 21:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Church; Gunsmoke – Hound Dog

Hour 2: Fibber McGee and Molly – Mushrooms or Toadstools; Black Museum – The Brass Button

Hour 3: Six Shooter – Helen Bricker; Richard Diamond – Timothy the Seal

Hour 4: Bickersons – Blanches Expensive Jewelry; The Saint – The Girl that Giggled

Hour 5: Red Ryder – Buckhorn Election; Jack Benny – Bets on our Fancy