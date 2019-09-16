those old radio shows
September 16, 2019 2:01 pm

Those Old Radio Shows September 20-21

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, Sept. 20:

Hour 1: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Gold Rush Matter; Our Miss Brooks – Elephant Mascot
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Stage Door
Hour 3: Haunting Hour – Ptolomey’s Grave; Nick Carter, Master Detective – Death in the Pines
Hour 4: Gunsmoke – Hanging Man; 21st Precinct – Case of the Basket

Saturday, Sept. 21:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Church; Gunsmoke – Hound Dog
Hour 2: Fibber McGee and Molly – Mushrooms or Toadstools; Black Museum – The Brass Button
Hour 3: Six Shooter – Helen Bricker; Richard Diamond – Timothy the Seal
Hour 4: Bickersons – Blanches Expensive Jewelry; The Saint – The Girl that Giggled
Hour 5: Red Ryder – Buckhorn Election; Jack Benny – Bets on our Fancy

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.