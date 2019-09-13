London police to conduct phone survey gauging public trust

The London Police Service (LPS) is giving the public a heads-up that they will be conducting a phone survey to measure the level of public trust and confidence in local law enforcement.

The survey of 500 London residents will begin Sept. 16 and be completed by mid-October. The LPS says the random phone survey will take less than 10 minutes.

One of the strategic priorities in the LPS’s 2019-21 business plan, Vision for a Safer London, is to increase community well-being, which they say is measured, in part, by public trust and confidence in police.

“In order to know if we are improving in the areas of confidence and trust, we need to know where we stand right now so this survey will establish a benchmark to which we can compare in the future,” said Supt. Bill Chantler, head of the LPS corporate services division.

Survey participants will be asked about their opinion of the LPS, the level of trust and satisfaction they have in the force and whether they feel the level of crime in London has changed over the last two years.

The results of the survey will be shared with the public as part of the police force’s annual reporting process.

London police say they conduct public consultations and surveys regularly to determine strategic priorities and ensure the needs of citizens are being met.

The survey will be conducted by Leger, a marketing research company.

