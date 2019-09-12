Winnipeg Conservative candidate steps down over ‘discriminatory’ social media posts

On just the second day of the federal election campaign, a Conservative candidate from Winnipeg is stepping down over what the party calls discriminatory social media posts.

In a release sent to media late in the day Thursday, the Conservative Party of Canada said Winnipeg North candidate Cameron Ogilvie will no longer be running for the party.

“Mr. Ogilvie’s online comments are not aligned with the values of the Conservative Party of Canada,” said Conservative campaign spokesperson Brock Harrison in the release.

READ MORE: Green Party candidate resigns over post about mailing pig carcass to Muslims

“Andrew Scheer has been clear, the notion that one’s race or sexual orientation would make them in any way superior to anybody else, is absolutely repugnant.

“If someone disagrees with that, there is no room for them in the Conservative Party of Canada.”

The party says a new candidate will be named at a later date.

WATCH: Canada election 2019: David Taras discusses issues and political strategies

It is not clear what was said in the posts. The party says Ogilvie withheld the posts during the vetting process earlier this year by deactivating his social media accounts.

Ogilvie is now the fourth candidate to drop from contention since the election was called Wednesday.

The NDP lost two candidates Wednesday due to an accusation of domestic abuse and social media comments about pro-pipeline protestors respectively, while the Green Party lost a candidate Thursday for an Islamophobic Facebook post.