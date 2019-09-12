University of Waterloo to host United Nations tour on Sept. 16

The University of Waterloo will host the kick-off of the United Nations’ HeForShe GetFree Tour on September 16.

There will be a rally on the campus at 9:30 a.m. followed by speeches by UN representatives, university president Feridun Hamdullahpur and actor Edgar Ramirez, who has appeared in films such as Zero Dark Thirty and The Bourne Ultimatum.

The university has been involved in the United Nations’ HeForShe IMPACT 10x10x10 campaign since 2015.

It says it has met all of its commitments to the UN initiative, including boosting female participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), enhancing female faculty and advancing women into senior academic and administrative positions.

The university will be the first of five stops on the UN tour.

The tour has visited Europe and the United States in previous years but this will be its first time in Canada.