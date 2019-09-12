Oldman River in Lethbridge deemed safe after oil spill

There is some good news for Lethbridge residents.

Oldman River has been deemed “safe” for the public to swim and boat in, after an oily spill was discovered entering the river through the storm water system on Sept. 3.

The cleanup took the city a couple of weeks. It said the main concern was waiting for the leak from the storm water system to stop flowing into the stream.

Initially, the incident was used as an opportunity to remind Lethbridge residents not to dump household products into city storm drains. The source of the spill has still not been confirmed.

The city says cleanup equipment will be removed from the area over the next couple of days.

Alberta Environment is still investigating the incident. There has been no comment on whether any wildlife was harmed as a result of the leak or the cleanup process.