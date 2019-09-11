Two-car crash closes part of McPhillips Street; man sent to hospital in critical condition

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-car crash early Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Logan Avenue near McPhillips Street, and the adult male driver of one of the cars was hurt.

There was no word on any other injuries or a cause.

The crash has forced east and westbound Logan Avenue to close west of McPhillips Street, however northbound McPhillips remains open.

Police said they expect to be on scene for most of the morning.

