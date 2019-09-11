View Full Results
Crash
September 11, 2019 7:21 am
Updated: September 11, 2019 8:41 am

Two-car crash closes part of McPhillips Street; man sent to hospital in critical condition

By Writer/Producer  Global News
The scene on Logan Avenue Wednesday morning.

The scene on Logan Avenue Wednesday morning.

Connor Chan/Global News
A A

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-car crash early Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Logan Avenue near McPhillips Street, and the adult male driver of one of the cars was hurt.

There was no word on any other injuries or a cause.

The crash has forced east and westbound Logan Avenue to close west of McPhillips Street, however northbound McPhillips remains open.

Police said they expect to be on scene for most of the morning.

WATCH: MVA injuries among the worst to recover from, says Winnipeg physiotherapist

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alternate
Car
Closed
Collision
Crash
Intersection
Logan
Route
Semi
Traffic
Truck

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.