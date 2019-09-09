London man facing six charges in connection to east-end bar stabbing: London police

London police say charges have been laid in relation to a stabbing at an east-end sports bar.
In the early hours of Sept. 8, police and ambulance responded to a 911 call for a stabbing at a sports bar on Dundas Street at Calgary Street.
Three men suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
As a result of investigations, 24-year-old John Jordan Brown of London is facing three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.
Police say a second suspect is still on the loose.
Officials describe him as a bald man wearing a jersey-style T-shirt, khaki shorts, long black socks and black running shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
