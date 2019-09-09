Body recovered from Rice Lake south of Peterborough: OPP

Northumberland OPP have recovered a body from Rice Lake after a search on the weekend.

The search was launched Friday morning after OPP say a 60-year-old Toronto man failed to return from a boating trip on Thursday. Police say a friend searched the lake and located the missing man’s boat.

OPP continue to look for a missing boater from Toronto who was last seen on Thursday on Rice Lake near Peterborough. His boat was discovered by a friend yesterday morning. OPP continued their search today, but did not find his body https://t.co/Vi8cg8ZCZK #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/k3uGGvl9Uy — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 8, 2019

The search included members of OPP’s marine unit from Northumberland and Peterborough counties along with a helicopter and divers with the underwater search and recovery unit.

The search was focused on the north end of the lake, which is about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough. Search efforts continued Saturday and resumed Sunday until a body was located mid-morning. The body was brought to shore at the wharf on Birdsall Line.

The body was transferred to the coroner’s office for further investigation into the cause of death.

OPP have yet to release the identity of the victim.

More to come.