Body recovered from Rice Lake south of Peterborough: OPP

OPP remove their marine unit from Rice Lake on Sunday after recovering a body from the water.

Northumberland OPP have recovered a body from Rice Lake after a search on the weekend.

The search was launched Friday morning after OPP say a 60-year-old Toronto man failed to return from a boating trip on Thursday. Police say a friend searched the lake and located the missing man’s boat.

The search included members of OPP’s marine unit from Northumberland and Peterborough counties along with a helicopter and divers with the underwater search and recovery unit.

The search was focused on the north end of the lake, which is about 20 kilometres south of Peterborough. Search efforts continued Saturday and resumed Sunday until a body was located mid-morning. The body was brought to shore at the wharf on Birdsall Line.

The body was transferred to the coroner’s office for further investigation into the cause of death.

OPP have yet to release the identity of the victim.

More to come.

