September 6, 2019 1:13 pm
Updated: September 6, 2019 1:14 pm

15-year-old boy struck by car crossing Edmonton street

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

A youth was struck by a vehicle while crossing 75 Street at 96A Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Eric Beck, Global News
A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car while crossing 75 Street at 96A Avenue Thursday evening.

Edmonton police said the collision happened before 6 p.m. near the Ottewell neighbourhood and reduced the north and southbound lanes of 75 Street to one lane.

The boy was struck by a Honda Civic, treated for injuries on scene and taken to hospital. Alberta Health Services said the teen was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: ‘There needs to be stiffer penalties’ — Mother of Edmonton boys struck in 2 separate crosswalks

The crash remains under investigation. As of Friday morning, no charges had been laid.

 

