15-year-old boy struck by car crossing Edmonton street

A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car while crossing 75 Street at 96A Avenue Thursday evening.

Edmonton police said the collision happened before 6 p.m. near the Ottewell neighbourhood and reduced the north and southbound lanes of 75 Street to one lane.

The boy was struck by a Honda Civic, treated for injuries on scene and taken to hospital. Alberta Health Services said the teen was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The crash remains under investigation. As of Friday morning, no charges had been laid.