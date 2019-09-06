15-year-old boy struck by car crossing Edmonton street
A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car while crossing 75 Street at 96A Avenue Thursday evening.
Edmonton police said the collision happened before 6 p.m. near the Ottewell neighbourhood and reduced the north and southbound lanes of 75 Street to one lane.
The boy was struck by a Honda Civic, treated for injuries on scene and taken to hospital. Alberta Health Services said the teen was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
The crash remains under investigation. As of Friday morning, no charges had been laid.
