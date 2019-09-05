Last chance for advance voting in Manitoba’s provincial election

If you want to beat the rush and vote in Manitoba’s provincial election before election day, it’s your last chance to do so.

Voters can cast their ballots at advanced polling locations until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday to vote for your MLA candidate of choice.

Elections Manitoba said more than 56,000 Manitobans had participated in advance polls as of Monday.

READ MORE: Advance voting for Manitoba 2019 provincial election begins

Advance locations in Winnipeg include The Forks, Polo Park, St. Boniface Hospital, Richardson International Airport, and university campuses.

A full list of advance voting locations is available online.

In order to vote in advance, you need to be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old on election day, and you must have lived in the province for at least six months.

All you need to vote is a piece of government-issued photo ID or two other documents including your name.

Today is the last day to vote in advance. Most advance voting locations will be open until 8pm. For more information and a full list of advance voting locations, visit:https://t.co/8UClgGhFCO — Elections Manitoba (@ElectionsMB) September 5, 2019

WATCH: B’nai Brith urges Jewish Canadians to vote early to avoid missing out