Aylmer man, 72, identified as victim of fatal ATV crash in Southwold

Elgin County OPP have identified the person killed in an ATV crash over the long weekend as William Bircham, 72, of Aylmer.

Police also report that the investigation into the crash found no signs of impairment or aggressive driving and as a result no charges will be laid.

Previously, police had said officers were called a single-vehicle crash near Lake Line around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the lone occupant of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.