Yahoo email, other services go down, company working ‘especially hard’ to fix this

Yahoo services such as email went down shortly before midnight, and the company said it is working “especially hard” to fix the problem.

The company tweeted at 11:40 p.m. PT that customers “may not be able to access some of our services.”

“Our top priority right now is getting this fixed,” the Yahoo Customer Care account added.

“We appreciate your patience.”

The company later tweeted again at 12:36 a.m. PT on Thursday morning, saying, “We understand how difficult this must be for you. We are working especially hard to fix this.”

Yahoo customers tweeted at the company, complaining of being unable to send email, complete important transactions or to update their fantasy football teams.

Even the Yahoo Help page didn’t appear to be working just before 2 a.m. PT on Thursday.

In a tweet at one user, Yahoo Customer Care said it could not provide a specific time for when the issue would be resolved.