Driver, 66, seriously injured in Highway 401 crash in Woodstock: OPP

A 66-year-old driver is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision along Hwy. 401 in Woodstock, Ont. on Tuesday, provincial police said.

The collision happened around 2:40 p.m. along the eastbound 401, just east of Hwy. 59, when a silver car lost control and struck the concrete median, said OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuk.

“The car actually ended up going on top of the concrete wall for approximately 30 metres,” Sanchuk said, adding the vehicle then came back onto the roadway and swerved across the eastbound lanes, crashing into the south ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, Sanchuk said. Identifying information about the driver has not been released.

“We were very fortunate this car did not go over the concrete barrier, we could have had a multi-car pileup,” Sanchuk said, adding the cause of the collision is still being investigated.

Sanchuk also had a message for other drivers on the roads, including those passing by the crash scene.

“We’re just asking they please use some common sense, please make sure they’re focusing their attention on the roadway, not looking at emergency response workers on the side of the road,” Sanchuk said.

“We don’t want to have any other collisions caused here today.”

The crash snarled rush hour traffic for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured it on their dashcam is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.