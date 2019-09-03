Moncton woman launches fundraiser to help son realize dream of standing for national anthem

A Moncton Wildcats hockey fan dreams of one day standing for the national anthem at a game.

But using a wheelchair means that 23-year-old Brent Daborn can’t stand for his country.

“I just like hearing people sing it so I just going in with them,” said Brent, who was born with cerebral palsy.

READ MORE: Mother of bullied Cape Breton teen settles human rights complaint against education centre

But he dreams that one day he’ll get to sing the anthem while standing on his own two feet.

His mother, Kim Daborn, is trying to help him do that. She’s hoping to buy her son a new standing chair that she says will also greatly improve his tight muscle tone and general well-being.

“It will allow Brent to go from a seated position to full standing, which would enable him to do a lot more for himself independently,” said Daborn.

Brent recently tested out a chair and for the first time ever was able to serve himself at the sink.

READ MORE: N.S. teen with cerebral palsy pressured to lie in creek, walked on by classmate

“I was able to get a glass of water for myself and that made me feel awesome,” said Brent.

“His self-esteem, his confidence would be greatly improved [by] his being able to do simple things like he sees everyone else doing, like standing for the national anthem at a hockey game,” said his mother.

The problem is, the chair costs about $50,000 and Kim is still waiting to find out if her insurance will pay for at least a portion of the cost.

She fears New Brunswick’s Department of Social Development won’t help subsidize the rest because it’s viewed as a luxury rather than an essential, which she says is a disgust.

READ MORE: Ontario boys with cerebral palsy get life-altering surgery, gain cherished friendship

“Everybody has the right to live their full potential in life,” she said.

A communications officer for The Department of Social Development, Abigail McCarthy said in an email to Global News that “the Department has never purchased a stand-up wheelchair as there are more affordable alternatives which will meet the functional needs of the client. ”

Meanwhile, the community has rallied together to so far raise about $8,000 to help the hockey fan purchase the chair. They have also launched a GoFundMe to help raise the funds so that Brent one day realize his dream.

WATCH: (May 16, 2019) Canadian boys form special bond after life-changing surgeries