September 3, 2019 11:20 am

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London region

By 980 CFPL Staff 980 CFPL

The first day back to school could end with thunderstorms in the London region.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Eastern and Western Middlesex County.

The national weather service says severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening.

The storm could bring wind gusts up to 90 km/h and 2 cm hail.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, heavy winds or torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

