Happy first day of school 2019: Let’s see those back to school photos!

There’s nothing quite like the first day of school.

Whether your little one is starting kindergarten or off to college, the first day of school is a big deal for them, and for you.

Are they excited to show off their neat new outfits? Looking forward to catching up with their mates and meet their new teacher? Maybe they’re dreading Day 1 at a new school?

For the older students, is saying goodbye to your home-cooked meals tampering with the excitement of returning to campus life?

Although emotions run high, it’s customary to snap a pic before sending your kids off for the new school year.

On Tuesday, Global wants to see your #BackToSchool photos!

We’re all in this together, so send us your photos at socialdesk@globalnews.ca using the subject line #BackToSchool to be featured in our roundup. Include your kids’ names and ages along with the photo.

Here’s a look at what you’ve already sent us: