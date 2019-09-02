Annual SKOC Dog Show and Trial a hit for the younger dog handlers

Day three of the 56th annual Saskatoon Kennel and Obedience Club dog show at Prairieland Park on Sunday featured hundreds of owners and their furry canine friends, who were tested and judged in a variety of show events.

“We have a lot of different obedience and rally (shows) going on,” said junior representative for Zone 9 in Saskatchewan Katelyn Sutton. “We also have juniors, which is obedience and confirmation.

“You are going to see people here from ages four to 95 showing dogs of all ages.”

They have come from all over western Canada, B.C. and the United States.

It’s a pastime that a lot of younger competitors are getting involved with and succeeding in.

That is the case for 11-year-old Halle Wulff and her Shetland sheepdog Syndal.

The duo lost in the finals of the junior age category of confirmation to Halle’s sister Ana.

Halle says it’s a friendly sibling rivalry.

“We usually don’t always get (first place) every single time. But it’s fun in juniors,” she added.

Halle and Syndal were recently crowned the junior provincial winner in the confirmation category for the first time in Halle’s seven-year dog show career. It can eventually lead to opportunities to compete on a global stage.

“So, you have four winners that have the top points in each class,” explained Sutton. “Those classes go on to qualify for provincials, those winners then qualify for nationals. The winner of nationals gets sent to Crufts, England, the biggest dog show in the world.”

Halle adds that competing as a junior handler is a perfect way for newbies to gain experience.

“If (people) want to become a handler in all-breed shows, junior handling is a good way for them to learn how to handle different types of dogs,” she said.

The event concludes with a double show on Monday.