Victoria-area kids use lemonade stand to raise money for family hit by tragedy

Running a lemonade stand in the summer is usually a good way to raise cash for candy and ice cream.

But a group of kids in Greater Victoria is using their business venture to make a difference for a family that’s been shattered by a sudden, tragic loss.

“His name is Carter,” said fundraiser Nylah Fawcett. “He was really nice and kind.”

Nine year-old Carter Bonsdorf passed away earlier this month, after suffering a major medical event. A blockage that started in his intestine eventually led to a cardiac arrest.

“Oh, it’s a terrible situation for sure,” neighbour Scott Demaris said. “I’ve never heard of someone so young, this kind of thing happening.”

As the news made its way through the Saanich community, Carter’s friends began to rally together in a way only kids know how.

“[They] went to the fridge, grabbed some lemons and was like, ‘I’m going to make lemonade,'” one organizer’s mom Chasa Chubey said.

“It was hard to get over the sad stuff, so the fact that they got out here so quickly is really impressive.”

What’s even more impressive is the amount of money they’ve managed to raise: just over $2,400 in four days.

“It’s all by donation, ” Fawcett said.

“And we just made another hundred dollars in cash,” fundraiser Scion Fisher added.

The money will be added to what’s already been raised online by a GoFundMe page, which is closing in on its goal of $25,000.

The kids plan to continue making lemons into lemonade, as long as the customers keep coming. It’s also helping them heal and say goodbye to their friend.

“It’s made me feel way better,” Fisher said.

“We’re just trying to help [Carter’s family] to move them along,” Elle Fisher added.