Edmonton woman charged in Sherwood Park hit and run

An Edmonton woman has been charged after a 55-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking in Sherwood Park late last week.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, Strathcona County RCMP were called to a pedestrian hit and run near Sherwood Drive and Lakeland Drive.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with extensive injuries, police said in a media release Friday afternoon. The woman remained in hospital in stable condition on Friday.

Shortly after, police said a single-vehicle collision occurred in the area of Baseline Road and Crimson Drive. Police said it was the same vehicle involved in the pedestrian hit and run.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from a home on Ashmore Way in Sherwood Park before the hit and run.

Tayler Lane Rozak, 25, has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at a scene. She also faces six additional charges, RCMP said.

Rozak remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on Sept. 8.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a silver Honda SUV near the Aspen Shopping Plaza or within the areas of Emerald Drive, Lakeland Ridge or Cloverbar Ranch during this time to call police.