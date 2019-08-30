Charges laid after teen shot in Norway House

A teen is facing charges after a 13-year-old boy was shot in Norway House Wednesday.

Norway House RCMP were called to the reports of a shooting on Kistapinan Drive around 5 a.m.

The teenage victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and later flown to Winnipeg for further treatment.

He remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police say they’ve identified five youth suspects.

Three of the suspects have been located and arrested, although two, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl, were later released without charge.

A 15-year-old male ischarged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked call investigators at 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Norway House #rcmpmb responded to the shooting of a 13yo male on the morning of Aug. 28. The youth suffered serious injuries & required transport to Wpg for further treatment. 15yo male arrested & facing numerous weapons charges. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/Xak9WKcync — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2019

