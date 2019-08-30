Double stabbing in Stoney Creek leads to 4 arrests

Four people have been arrested, and two others are recovering after a stabbing in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police were called to Queenston Road, just west of Grays Road, around 10 p.m. Thursday to investigate an altercation between two groups of people.

Police say four men were walking in the area when an unknown group of men started to antagonize them.

Police say the group that was following the four expanded to more than 20 people and allegedly swarmed the group ahead.

An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that fours suspect had fled in a blue Honda.

Police spotted a blue 1997 Honda Prelude exit the Fortino’s plaza and drive eastbound towards Grays Road without its headlights on.

Police conducted a traffic stop and say officers identified evidence inside the vehicle that placed the suspects at the scene of the assault.

Four males, aged 15, 16, 17 and 22, have been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault, assault, and failing to comply with probation.

