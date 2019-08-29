RCMP search for sedan in connection with Whalley shooting

Surrey RCMP are looking for a vehicle in connection with a shooting in the Whalley area that left a man with a head injury earlier this month.

Police say they were called to the 10600-block of King George Boulevard on Aug. 12 just before 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

A man was found near the area with a head injury. He was treated in hospital and later released.

Investigators are looking for information about a white sedan — possibly an older model Cadillac — with a broken rear passenger-side window, as well as the vehicle’s occupants.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Sean Boynton

