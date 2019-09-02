Live in the Okanagan: The last shows to sing you out of summer
Even though the line ups are shrinking, there will still be some amazing shows in the Okanagan this week.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Enderby
Thursday, Sept. 5
Shaela Miller at The Small Axe Bistro
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Vernon
Wednesday, Sept. 4
The Rebirth at Bean To Cup
- Scheduled 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at revelinx.com
Kelowna
Monday, Sept. 2
The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Rebelinx at Milkcrate Records
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p. m.
- Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Sept. 5
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Penticton
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Styx and Loverboy at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available ev6.evenue.net
Sandtimer at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
