Live in the Okanagan: The last shows to sing you out of summer

Even though the line ups are shrinking, there will still be some amazing shows in the Okanagan this week.

Enderby

Thursday, Sept. 5

Shaela Miller at The Small Axe Bistro

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Wednesday, Sept. 4

The Rebirth at Bean To Cup

Scheduled 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets available at revelinx.com

Kelowna

Monday, Sept. 2

The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Rebelinx at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p. m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Sept. 5

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Penticton

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Styx and Loverboy at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available ev6.evenue.net

Sandtimer at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca