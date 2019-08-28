Long-time Winnipeg steel plant closing in September

A long-time Winnipeg steel construction plant will close its doors next month.

Supreme Steel, located on Jarvis Avenue, will be shutting down Sept. 30 as part of a nationwide restructuring by its parent company, Supreme Group.

Roughly 50 employees are expected to be affected by the closure of the 40,000-square foot facility, which produced steel used in the expansion of the Convention Centre, as well as the construction of the city’s IKEA store.

A worker on site told Global News that 54 people will lose their jobs.

READ MORE: Low morale, fear of layoffs for Seven Oaks hospital staff, say unions

In a release Wednesday, Supreme Group said it’s also shuttering a plant in Delta, B.C., in 2020 – citing ongoing tariff uncertainty and an economic downturn as reasons for the closures.

“We did not make these decisions lightly,” said Supreme Group president Kevin Guile.

“We recognize the impact that plant closures and layoffs have on our people and we are doing all we can to assist them with the transition.”

Supreme Steel has been open in Winnipeg since 1968, and the parent company is the largest privately-owned steel construction company in Canada.

WATCH: Manufacturers in North Dakota worry about impact of tariffs, trade war