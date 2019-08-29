‘It’s all about passion’: N.S. woman to compete at world dodgeball championships in Cancun

When it comes to dipping, diving and dodging, Brogan Moore is one of the best.

The 25-year-old from Timberlea, N.S., was recently named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2019 World Dodgeball Federation (WDBF), held in Cancun, Mexico this November.

For Moore, competing on the world stage is nothing new. She’s been on the national team for the past four years, representing Canada in Australia, Los Angeles and Markham, Ont.

“It’s all about passion,” Moore told Global News on Wednesday. “Honestly I have never felt more like myself than I do when I’m on the court.”

“It’s a super positive community, I’ve surrounded myself with very uplifting people, and that’s what makes me want to play.”

Dodgeball wasn’t Moore’s first chosen sport. She played basketball through high school, but was introduced to the sport seven years ago.

Admittedly, it took her a while to warm up to it. Before long, Moore was hooked.

“I fell in love,” Moore expressed. “I didn’t realize how much I was going to enjoy the sport. The big thing for me was it was nothing like dodgeball in high school. It was a lot more structure, a lot more teamwork involved.”

The game works much like it did in your high school gym class. Six players start on the court at a time for each team. If you’re hit, you’re out. If you catch a ball, the other player’s out.

But on the world stage, athletes must compete within allotted boundaries and adhere to a round-by-round timer.

“You’re looking for ball advantage. If a team has more balls and more players, they have to throw first,” Moore explained.

“If one side has less players and more balls, they have to throw first. When the balls are equal, it changes to player advantage.”

Both the men’s and women’s national teams consist of 17 athletes. Moore was selected after a process in which over 150 women across Canada were scouted and considered.

The team holds a two-day training camp in Toronto once a month. But Moore says the training goes far beyond that.

“We have to provide weekly logs to our coaching staff of our cardio, our weekly workouts, anything that we’re doing to better ourselves as an athlete we monitor,” said Moore. “Training to get there, it’s extremely physical and mentally straining.”

When it comes to November’s world championships, the team’s goal is to get back on the podium – a feat they haven’t achieved in the past couple years.

Moore hopes her tenacity and dedication to the unconventional sport inspires a younger generation of dodgeballers.

“We’re an aging community. I’d really like to see us be able to develop further in-school programs and encourage more youth to come out and try it.”

“It’s not just a team. I’ve made life-long friends from all across the world from playing this sport.”