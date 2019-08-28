Flooding prompts state of emergency in Chatham-Kent

Officials in Chatham-Kent have declared a state of emergency for a section of the Lake Erie coastline after flooding prompted the voluntary evacuation of area residents.

The state of emergency is in place for a stretch of Erie Shore Drive between Bissnet Line and Erieau Road, south of Blenheim.

Chatham-Kent officials say emergency crews will be going door to door to help with evacuation, and shelter and transportation are available for residents and their pets.

Frank Srokokz says he had about five feet of water in his basement and that his home is surrounded.

“The lawn and the driveway is about a foot deep in water, and everything’s flooded — all the properties around, not just my place,” said Srokokz.

“People had set up those heavy cement blocks side by side. The waves have been so strong it’s knocked around those big, heavy blocks.”

People are being asked to stay away from the area for their own safety.