Greens say 20 per cent tax on sweet drinks would reduce diabetes

The Manitoba Green Party plans to bring in a tax on sweet drinks if it wins the Sept. 10 election.

The party says it would apply a 20 per cent tax to all beverages sweetened with sugar in an attempt to drive down diabetes rates.

Green leader James Beddome says the tax would raise $20 million a year, which would be put back into health care.

Beddome says he would eventually expand the tax to cover junk food as well.

The Greens have never won a seat in the Manitoba legislature, although they finished a close second in one Winnipeg constituency in the last election.

Beddome says a tax on bad drinks and food could help push people to get healthy.

