Politics
August 27, 2019 2:14 pm

Greens say 20 per cent tax on sweet drinks would reduce diabetes

By The Canadian Press

The Manitoba Green Party says it will add a tax to beverages sweetened with sugar if elected.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
A A

The Manitoba Green Party plans to bring in a tax on sweet drinks if it wins the Sept. 10 election.

The party says it would apply a 20 per cent tax to all beverages sweetened with sugar in an attempt to drive down diabetes rates.

Green leader James Beddome says the tax would raise $20 million a year, which would be put back into health care.

READ MORE: Manitoba Election 2019 Promise Tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

Beddome says he would eventually expand the tax to cover junk food as well.

The Greens have never won a seat in the Manitoba legislature, although they finished a close second in one Winnipeg constituency in the last election.

Beddome says a tax on bad drinks and food could help push people to get healthy.

RELATED VIDEO: Diabetes Awareness Month: What all Manitobans should know

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Decision Manitoba 2019
Election Manitoba 2019
James Beddome
manitoba election 2019
Manitoba Green Party
Sugar
Tax

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.