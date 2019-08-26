Aug 31 – Sweetly Real Estate

This Saturday on Talk To The Experts join Ed Deprato of Sweetly Real Estate to discover how you can receive a firm, competitive offer on your home within 24 hours!

Sweetly evaluates your home and gives you a choice to either list for sale, or sell on the spot with a competitive offer in as little as 24 hours, AND you choose the closing date!

Discover this revolutionary way to sell your home this Saturday on Talk To The Experts at 11:00am am with Sweetly Real Estate – Home Sweet Sold. Visit SellSweetly.ca