5 injured — 1 seriously — in collision on Highway 62 near Bancroft: OPP

Five people were injured — one seriously — following a two-vehicle collision in the Bancroft area on Sunday.

Bancroft OPP say around 1:30 p.m., officers, the Bancroft Fire Department and Hastings County Paramedics responded to the collision on Highway 62, south of the community of L’amable, which is about eight kilometres south of Bancroft.

OPP say five people were injured in the collision. One passenger was airlifted to a Kingston-area hospital with serious injuries.

Update: #Closure South of #LAmable: #HWY62 Lower Turriff Rd – Old Hastings Rd 2, all lanes closed in both directions due to collision. #ONHwys — 511OntarioEastern (@511ONEastern) August 25, 2019

The road was closed in both directions and reopened around 9:10 p.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

