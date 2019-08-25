Manitoba PCs promise to improve women’s health care

The Progressive Conservatives pledged to introduce specialized women’s health care and establish a four-year bachelor of midwifery program if re-elected in September.

“We know women’s health needs differ from men in important ways. The changes we have made allow us to make improvements that recognize and support the unique health needs of women,” PC Fort Richmond candidate Sarah Guillemard said in a statement.

That includes increasing investment in mental health and specialized trauma counselling aimed at women who’ve been sexually abused, investing in ways to help high-risk, sexually exploited girls, improving emergency assessment and treatment services and expanding mental health walk-in services.

They plan to expand treatment for eating disorders by creating two new inpatient beds in a dedicated emergency unit, establishing a medically supported feeding clinic, expanding outpatient program capacity and improving programming for co-existing eating disorder and substance use disorder patients.

Mammogram patients will also receive breast density information “more easily”, the PCs said in a news release.

The PCs also pledged to allow people to get prescriptions for uncomplicated urinary tract infections directly from a pharmacist.

A PC government would also launch a four-year midwifery program at the University of Manitoba with a six student capacity, starting in 2020, they said.

They’ve earmarked $3.4 million a year for the initiatives.

