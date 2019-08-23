New Little Free Library in Saskatoon dedicated to children’s books

There’s a new Little Free Library in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood and its content is geared towards children.

Little Free Libraries are a global movement – where people can share books, typically through small, wooden structures.

Millions of books are exchanged every year in cities across the world.

Saskatoon’s newest addition, on Duchess Street and 7th Avenue, has been up for about a week now – constructed by a READ Saskatoon employee and her husband.

People donate gently used books to READ and they circulate them.

Executive director Sheryl Harrow-Yurach said so far it’s been a popular spot.

“We cycle through books every three days,” she explained. “Families are walking by all the time with the strollers.”

“It’s really great because City Park is a mixed-income neighbourhood, so people just access the books or they drop them off and they make sure other families can have free access to books.”

Just like a library, she said it’s a great way for people to access books at no charge.

“Literacy is a community right and a human right, so we want books in the hands of as many people as we can,” she said.

In Saskatoon, there are about 20 registered Little Free Libraries.

