Motorcycle rider dead after hitting pickup in Caledonia: OPP

A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash with a pickup truck in Caledonia on Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County say they got the call about a crash just after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 54 east of Mines Road.

Police say the 53-year-old female rider was pronounced deceased on scene. The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

Collision investigators believe the pickup truck and motorcycle were both travelling in the same direction, westbound on Highway 54, when the motorcycle attempted to pass and collided into the side of the pickup truck, ejecting the motorcyclist.

Highway 54 is currently closed between Mines Road and Mckinnon Drive in Caledonia while emergency crews are on scene.

UPDATE:COLLISION: Haldimand Hwy 54 remains CLOSED between Hwy 6 and Mines Rd #Caledonia – Reopening time unknown. ^ag @OPP_WR — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 23, 2019