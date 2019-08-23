Deux-Montagnes police investigate after Domaine Villeneuve apple orchard reportedly targeted by vandals

Deux-Montagnes police are asking for the public’s help after a local apple orchard fell victim to several acts of vandalism.

Domaine Villeneuve has been repeatedly targeted for the past two months.

The first reported act of vandalism was on July 28 when a canvas tarp for a dome used for storage was cut open. Police say the damage is reportedly worth $40,000.

Six days later, 350 sprouting apple saplings were cut down by hand using a snipping tool, according to Deux-Montagnes police chief Patrick Denis.

“They made sure they would not be able to grow apples this fall or the coming years,” Denis said.

A home belonging to one of the family members was also recently broken into, according to police. They say nothing was stolen.

The police have opened an investigation into the multiple incidents and say they believe they are connected.

The Villeneuve family sells produce out of the Jean-Talon Market. Nicolas Villeneuve sits on the Montreal Public Markets’ Board of Directors, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Board of Directors of Montreal Public Markets resigned en masse last week, saying they fear for their personal safety — and Montreal police have launched an investigation, according to reports.

A 2018 report from the city’s comptroller also pointed to irregularities among the management of several public markets, according to La Presse. The report recommended the city review the board’s management and resolve the problems plaguing the administration.

Deux-Montagnes police would not confirm to Global News on Friday if the attacks on the orchard had any connection with the market.

However, investigators say they are looking into all possibilities. Denis said these acts of vandalism may be fear tactics and means of intimidation.

Global News also reached out to the apple producers, but members of the Villeneuve family refused to comment on the case.

Police are asking for the public’s help for any information concerning their investigation into the string of vandalism.

The public is asked to call the lead investigator at (450)-473-4686 extension 272.