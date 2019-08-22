Killarney RCMP seeking stolen loader and trailer
RCMP are looking into the theft of construction equipment from a business on North Railway Street in Killarney.
Police said a skidsteer loader and trailer were stolen from the business sometime between Aug. 10 and 12.
READ MORE: Sophisticated pickpockets working debit scam in Winnipeg, say police
The loader is an orange-coloured Kubota SUC 90-2 model, which had been loaded onto a grey and black Norberts car hauler.
The hauler had a Manitoba license plate with the number CJL 815.
Anyone with information is asked to call Killarney RCMP at 204-523-7293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.