Crime
August 22, 2019 5:38 pm

Killarney RCMP seeking stolen loader and trailer

By Online Journalist  Global News
The stolen Kubota skidsteer

The stolen Kubota skidsteer

RCMP Manitoba
A A

RCMP are looking into the theft of construction equipment from a business on North Railway Street in Killarney.

Police said a skidsteer loader and trailer were stolen from the business sometime between Aug. 10 and 12.

READ MORE: Sophisticated pickpockets working debit scam in Winnipeg, say police

The loader is an orange-coloured Kubota SUC 90-2 model, which had been loaded onto a grey and black Norberts car hauler.

The hauler had a Manitoba license plate with the number CJL 815.

Anyone with information is asked to call Killarney RCMP at 204-523-7293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Business Theft
Killarney
Killarney RCMP
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
skidsteer loader
Stolen trailer
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.