Killarney RCMP seeking stolen loader and trailer

RCMP are looking into the theft of construction equipment from a business on North Railway Street in Killarney.

Police said a skidsteer loader and trailer were stolen from the business sometime between Aug. 10 and 12.

READ MORE: Sophisticated pickpockets working debit scam in Winnipeg, say police

The loader is an orange-coloured Kubota SUC 90-2 model, which had been loaded onto a grey and black Norberts car hauler.

The hauler had a Manitoba license plate with the number CJL 815.

Anyone with information is asked to call Killarney RCMP at 204-523-7293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Killarney #rcmpmb responded to an Aug. 13 report of a theft of a 2012 Kubota skidsteer loader & 16ft car-hauler, with MB plate CJL815, from a local business in Killarney. The theft occurred between the 10th & 12th of Aug. Have info? Contact Killarney RCMP @ 204-523-7293. pic.twitter.com/rUQmgnx95k — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 22, 2019

WATCH: Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft