Peterborough man charged with stealing $8,000 worth of electronics from store

A Peterborough man has been charged following an investigation into a series of thefts of electronics from a Lansdowne Street West store earlier this year.

Peterborough Police Service says on Wednesday, officers were contacted to investigate thefts from the store. Police say their investigation revealed that from mid-January to late June, a thief allegedly stole more than $8,000 in electronic products from the store.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman accused of stealing electronics, jewelry from home

Officers identified the suspect and later Wednesday found him at a residence and placed him under arrest.

Avery Bowser, 20, of Riverview Heights, Peterborough, is charged with theft over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

WATCH: Better Business Bureau warns about home devices connecting consumers with fraudsters