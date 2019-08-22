Crime
August 22, 2019 10:27 am

Peterborough man charged with stealing $8,000 worth of electronics from store

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of electronics from a Lansdowne Street West store.

Global News Peterborough file
A A

A Peterborough man has been charged following an investigation into a series of thefts of electronics from a Lansdowne Street West store earlier this year.

Peterborough Police Service says on Wednesday, officers were contacted to investigate thefts from the store.  Police say their investigation revealed that from mid-January to late June, a thief allegedly stole more than $8,000 in electronic products from the store.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman accused of stealing electronics, jewelry from home

Officers identified the suspect and later Wednesday found him at a residence and placed him under arrest.

Avery Bowser, 20, of Riverview Heights, Peterborough, is charged with theft over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

WATCH: Better Business Bureau warns about home devices connecting consumers with fraudsters

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avery Bowser
Crime
electronics theft
Lansdowne Street West
Peterborough crime
Peterborough theft
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.