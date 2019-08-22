Peterborough man charged with stealing $8,000 worth of electronics from store
A Peterborough man has been charged following an investigation into a series of thefts of electronics from a Lansdowne Street West store earlier this year.
Peterborough Police Service says on Wednesday, officers were contacted to investigate thefts from the store. Police say their investigation revealed that from mid-January to late June, a thief allegedly stole more than $8,000 in electronic products from the store.
Officers identified the suspect and later Wednesday found him at a residence and placed him under arrest.
Avery Bowser, 20, of Riverview Heights, Peterborough, is charged with theft over $5,000.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
