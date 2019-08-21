Canada Royal Milk hiring 30 production technicians

Canada Royal Milk’s job fair to hire 30 production technicians is just the beginning as the company’s new Kingston plant gets closer to starting production.

The business held a job fair and conducted interviews Wednesday at the municipally-owned Invista Centre.

The company’s human resources manager, Carey Bidtness, says the production technician title covers a range of jobs in the baby formula facility — “everything from milk receiving and testing, through to dry mixing and packaging.”

The large building in the city’s west end is about 320,000 square feet and when the plant is at full production, it will have approximately 280 employees.

Bidtness says that means hiring at the plant will continue for months.

“We’ll be in a continual recruiting cycle as we ramp up production and so we’ll be recruiting for at least 12 to 18 months,” Bidtness said.

Over that time, the company will be looking for quality assurance personnel, accountants and stationary engineers to look after the utility plant with boilers.

Although the job fair is only one day, Bidtness encourages people to apply online as well.

“That way we can keep it on record and we’ll be doing the hiring in stages, so right now we’re looking for 30 full time, but… as production increases, we’ll recruiting more,” she said.

Plant construction is expected to be completed in September.