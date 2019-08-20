630 CHED Talk to the Experts
August 24 – Greentree Outdoor Living

Greentree Outdoor Living will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday.

Your deck should look great for years to come! And it can, with Stone Decks! A low maintenance deck that’s the same cost as composite, but with significant advantages. It won’t be scratched by moving chairs around, doesn’t stain or fade, can be installed during the winter – and it’s guaranteed – for life!

Discover the advantages of a stone tiled deck – on Talk To The Experts with Cory from stonedecks.ca

