Innisfil man charged after investigation into counterfeit U.S. money: police

A 22-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into counterfeit U.S. money, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they were called to a bank on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona on Friday after a man attempted to use counterfeit U.S. money.

READ MORE: 30-year-old Innisfil man armed with knife charged in domestic incident: police

After an investigation, police say a man had been using or attempting to use counterfeit U.S. currency at multiple locations in Innisfil.

The suspect was identified and arrested Friday evening, police add.

READ MORE: 18-year-old man charged with sexual assault in Innisfil: police

The Innisfil man was charged with five counts of uttering counterfeit money, one count of possessing counterfeit money and one count of possession of suspected cocaine, police say.

The man was transported to the police station and released with a future court date, officers add.

WATCH (June 19, 2019): ‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale