Man critically injured following shooting at a McDonald’s in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a man is in hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a McDonald’s near the city’s north-west end.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Monday night to a plaza in the area of Weston Road and Highway 401.

Investigators said crews did not initially find the victim on scene when they arrived, but was later located further south of the plaza.

There were reports that the shooting had occurred in the parking lot.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life threatening condition for treatment.

No word yet on any suspects, but the investigation remains ongoing.

