Nakusp RCMP continuing search for missing man last seen in early August

RCMP is renewing its plea for the public to provide any new information that could lead to police locating Christopher Sanford, a 35-year-old Nakusp man.

Sanford has been reported as missing since August 5 and was last seen in Nakusp on August 4.

When he was last seen, Sanford was wearing camo pants and a black t-shirt.

He was reported missing after his black GMC pickup truck was found, abandoned, in Fauquier, B.C.

Police believe that at the time the truck was abandoned, Sanford was travelling to Kelowna.

Police have used dogs, aircraft and boats to search the area around the pickup truck.

“Our missing person’s investigation remains very active, and we strongly encourage anyone with any information to come forward to speak with police,” said Jaime Moffat, with Nakusp RCMP.

Sanford’s family is very concerned for his health and well-being.

He is described as:

A Caucasian male;

35 years old;

Five feet, 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall;

Short brown hair;

Hazel eyes;

Has a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information about Sanford, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to call their local police.