Groupe Capitales Médias, owner of Le Soleil and Le Droit, files for creditor protection

Groupe Capitales Médias (GCM), which publishes several daily newspapers including Le Soleil de Québec and Le Droit in Ottawa, has reportedly filed for creditor protection.

The group owning several regional dailies in Quebec has reportedly filed a notice of intent in the matter.

The organization has been experiencing liquidity problems for some time. Several media outlets are reporting that the survival of the publications is not guaranteed after Aug. 26.

Quebec Premier François Legault promised on Sunday that his government will “do everything” so that the newspapers continue to publish after this date. He had previously said he was open to emergency funding while waiting for a general program of media assistance to be set up.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon and Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy have summoned the journalists to Montreal for the afternoon to discuss the situation at GCM.

In addition to Le Soleil and Le Droit, the company owns Le Nouvelliste of Trois-Rivières, La Tribune of Sherbrooke, La Voix de l’Est of Granby, Le Quotidien and Le Progrès week-end in Saguenay.

Quebecor, which publishes, in particular, Le Journal de Québec and Le Journal de Montréal, has expressed interest in buying the GCM newspapers. However, the Liberal Opposition expressed concerns about the concentration of the press in the event that Quebecor takes them on.

