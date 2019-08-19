Man dies in collision between 2 garbage trucks in south Ottawa

Ottawa police say they are investigating alongside the Ministry of Labour after a man was struck and killed by a garbage truck on Cyrville Road on Monday morning.

According to Ottawa police, two garbage trucks were involved in a collision with each other, and the man received life-threatening injuries in the incident. He later succumbed to his injuries.

A man has succombed to his injuries.

Ottawa Police are conducting a fatal collision investigation.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.#ottnews https://t.co/ofNbtX6ki4 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 19, 2019

Ottawa police have confirmed the man was an employee with the garbage company that operated the two vehicles.

The Ministry of Labour has also launched an investigation into the incident, as is protocol when a person dies while at work.

Police say the family of the man has been notified and that their investigation and the parallel Ministry of Labour investigation are ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.