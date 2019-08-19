Canada
August 19, 2019 12:01 pm

Man dies in collision between 2 garbage trucks in south Ottawa

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a man was struck by a garbage truck.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A A

Ottawa police say they are investigating alongside the Ministry of Labour after a man was struck and killed by a garbage truck on Cyrville Road on Monday morning.

According to Ottawa police, two garbage trucks were involved in a collision with each other, and the man received life-threatening injuries in the incident. He later succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: 20-year-old woman dies in 2-vehicle collision near Perth

Ottawa police have confirmed the man was an employee with the garbage company that operated the two vehicles.

The Ministry of Labour has also launched an investigation into the incident, as is protocol when a person dies while at work.

Police say the family of the man has been notified and that their investigation and the parallel Ministry of Labour investigation are ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cyrville road
man hit by garbage truck Ottawa
Ministry of Labour
Ottawa collision
Ottawa man killed by garbage truck
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa road death
Ottawa worker killed

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.