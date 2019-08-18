Federal and provincial leaders to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

A number of federal and provincial leaders are expected in Montreal today to march in the city’s annual Pride parade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault will be in attendance, as will NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

Trudeau, Singh and May also walked together in Vancouver’s Pride parade earlier this month.

Organizers are expecting thousands to attend the 36th edition of the parade, which kicks off around 1 p.m.

The parade caps off an 11-day festival that included drag shows, concerts, panels, and tours of Montreal’s Gay Village neighbourhood.

But Montreal Pride president Éric Pineault says the event is about more than celebration, noting the organization received a record number of transphobic and homophobic messages on its social media platforms this year.

