Cenotaph that once stood in Kandahar re-dedicated at Canada’s National Defence HQ

More than 150 Canadians killed during the war in Afghanistan are being remembered in a special ceremony in Ottawa this morning.

The ceremony, which is being attended by hundreds of family members of those who died, involves the re-dedication of a cenotaph built during the war in honour of the fallen.

It stood for years at the Kandahar Airfield where the Canadian Forces was headquartered for most of its time in Afghanistan before being moved back to Ottawa with the end of the mission in 2014.

The cenotaph was originally dedicated at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa during a private ceremony in May.

But that ceremony did not include any family members, which sparked outrage and prompted the military to re-dedicate it today.