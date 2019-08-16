5 Things To Do

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, August 16, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including RibFest Langley and the Delta Animal Expo.

1 — RibFest Langley
Aug 16-18
McLeod Athletic Park
ribfestlangley.com

2 — Delta Animal Expo
Aug. 18, 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
Memorial Park, Delta
delta.ca

3 — Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Cruise & Show
Aug. 17 & 18
Downtown Port Coquitlam
pococarshow.ca

4 — Car Free Day Port Moody
Aug. 18, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Johns Street, Port Moody
calendar.portmoody.ca

5 — Vancouver Mural Festival Street Party
Aug. 10
Mount Pleasant, Vancouver
vanmuralfest.ca

