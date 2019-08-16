5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, August 16, 2019
Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — RibFest Langley
Aug 16-18
McLeod Athletic Park
ribfestlangley.com
2 — Delta Animal Expo
Aug. 18, 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
Memorial Park, Delta
delta.ca
3 — Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Cruise & Show
Aug. 17 & 18
Downtown Port Coquitlam
pococarshow.ca
4 — Car Free Day Port Moody
Aug. 18, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Johns Street, Port Moody
calendar.portmoody.ca
5 — Vancouver Mural Festival Street Party
Aug. 10
Mount Pleasant, Vancouver
vanmuralfest.ca
